'I could feel it chew my leg': Croc attack survivor, 12, speaks out

A young boy who miraculously survived being attacked by a huge crocodile, has spoken out publicly for the first time in a bid to "save other children".
12-year-old Tyrell Nundhirribala was swimming with friends and family members in a creek at Numbulwar community, about 480km from Katherine, on the Northern Territory's Gulf of Carpentaria coast, when a two-meter saltwater crocodile tried to snatch the boy.
Latching onto his leg and waist, the deadly predator tried to drag Tyrell into deeper water in the popular community swimming spot, but the boy outsmarted the reptile.
"I was scared, but I didn't panic," he said.
"I immediately thought about what grandma had told me: 'If you get caught by a croc, you poke its eyes'."
The young boy said he knew he would not survive if he was dragged into deeper water.
In a bid to keep his head above water, Tyrell used one arm to cling to mangrove trees lining the creek bank, while using his other hand to do exactly what his grandmother, Virginia Nundhirribala, had taught him.
"I'm proud I didn't panic," he said.
"I could feel the croc chew my leg, but I did what grandma had told me."
Tyrell said he frantically poked the crocodile's eye with his finger in the hope the monster would let go of him.
All attempts to free himself from the jaws of death were unsuccessful, however, some of the boy's friends bravely came to his aid.
As two children hit the reptile's head with sticks and rocks, another boy grabbed Tyrell's arm.
NT Police said a 16-year-old "wrested" the crocodile to save his friend, while a community member, who did not want to be named, said the teenager stabbed the crocodile in the eye with a stick.
"It is one of the most epic and impactful stories of young bravery that I have experienced," the source said.
When the crocodile miraculously loosened the grip of its deadly jaws, the 12-year-old was pulled to freedom.
"I didn't cry," he said.
After the ordeal, the boy was flown from his home town to Darwin, where he received treatment for his serious injuries, including blood transfusions due to blood loss.
"The crocodile's head was bigger than the hospital pillow," he said.
Tyrell said he wanted to share his story in the hope it would save other children's lives if they ever got caught by a crocodile.
Only in January, a nine-year-old boy had to be airlifted from Kakadu National Park to Darwin in a critical condition after he was bitten by a crocodile.
In July last year, a man was attacked by a two-metre saltwater crocodile at Wangi Falls in Litchfield National Park.
The 67-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries to his arm and back.
