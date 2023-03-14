The second $20,000 barra of the country's richest fishing competition has been snagged, when Territory fisho Kai Hale reeled in a red-tagged fish at Manton Dam in the early hours of Saturday morning.
After a chase and short battle with the 105cm barramundi, the 18-year-old said he almost threw it back before spotting the tag.
After grabbing a photo of the fish, he was close to returning it to the water, when something caught his eye - a tag covered in algae.
Scratching back the algae he was over the moon to realise it was a Season 8 tag.
The young fisho said he hoped to put his winnings towards purchasing a new car and entering a fishing competition.
"I just couldn't believe it. I was happy enough it was a metery, let alone had a red tag in it," Mr Hale said.
"I thought maybe it was from an old season, but when we saw 2023 we were pretty happy.
"We would have had, I don't know, 200 casts at that same fish before it ate, over about 45 minutes. We just followed it for ages."
With the Million Dollar Fish competition's 'Double the Dough' in full swing this month, the lucky fisho bagged himself $20,000 plus an additional $2,000 which he has donated to the Cancer Council.
In Season 8, over 100 prize-tagged barra were released into five Top End fishing regions - Darwin, Kakadu, Arnhem Land, Katherine and the Tiwi Islands.
A total of 16 red-tagged fish were recaptured in Season 7 and over 62 prized fish have been claimed since the comp began in 2015, but the elusive Million Dollar Fish is yet to be reeled in by one lucky fisho.
During this season nine red-tagged fish worth $1 million are swimming in Top End waterways.
With just more than two weeks left of Season 8, and the next two weekends paying double the cash, keen anglers will be taking to the water in the hope to reel in a fish with a million dollar tag.
So far, in Season 8, $200,000 have been claimed in cash, with 18 tagged fish caught.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.