Anzac spirit to light up Katherine

In support of this year's Anzac Day commemorations, history will come to life in a new way, with moving and powerful symbols of the Anzac story illuminated by projections in Katherine.
The projections, Light Up The Anzac Spirit, will include a mixture of historical and present-day imagery, including commemorative and iconic images of people and places.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said Anzac Day was a time to reflect on the 16,000 Australian and New Zealand troops that landed at what became known as Anzac Cove as part of a campaign to capture the Gallipoli Peninsula.
"These projections will give Territorians the opportunity to pause and pay respects to the Anzacs," Ms Fyles said.
"The Northern Territory Government supports programs and activities to increase community awareness and understanding of Anzac Day and to also commemorate the service of all Australian and New Zealand Defence Force personnel.
The Light Up The Anzac Spirit show will be about ten to 15 minutes long and is set to showcase Australia and the Northern Territory's rich Anzac history.
The projections are accompanied by a moving audio scape which can be experienced through an immersive silent cinema style headphones.
Minister for Veterans Affairs, Paul Kirby, said the projections would help commemorate the stories of the 60,000 Australians, including 26,000 who paid the ultimate sacrifice, who fought at Gallipoli during the war.
"Anzac Day is now a day where we remember all Australians and New Zealanders who have served and continue to serve in military operations, and initiatives like Light Up the Anzac Spirit ensure their legacy lives on."
The light show will be in Katherine on Friday, April 21, projected onto an iconic semi-trailer 15 metres wide and three metres high.
The truck will be located next to the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre and, with the show running from 7pm to 9.30pm.
