Katherine avos trialled to 'diversify region'

A plant tial at the Katherine Research Station has been hailed 'a great success'.
With the assistance of Nyirrunggulung Rise participants the research station's agriculture team in Katherine has planted four varieties of avocados in research trials to improve diversification in the region.
The four varieties of avocado that were planted are suited to the local climate.
Nyirrunggulung Rise have been using shade house facilities at the research station to propagate vegetable seedlings and said they had been "delighted" to be able to help out during the planting phase.
The avocado plants are sprayed with a water based paint as an additional protective measure for the harsh environment.
The trees that have been planted have been selected due to their success at growing in similar climates such as in Israel and northern Queensland.
The trial is set to assess the cultivars with the combination of three known rootstocks that were chosen for their vigour, salt tolerance, yield and disease resistance.
The plant industries team at the research station said they were grateful for the assistance of the team from Nyirrunggulung Rise who helped to plant a total of 480 trees.
Nyirrunggulung Rise is a joint venture between the Jawoyn Association and RISE Ventures , delivering a community development program to boost employment across the region, creating job opportunities, providing training and supporting social infrastructure.
Plant establishment will be examined over the coming months with yield scheduled for the next three to five years.
