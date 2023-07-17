Voice to 'redistribute power'

Despite all the pleading that the divisive Voice is safe and modest, truth keeps being exposed.
We saw it with Thomas Mayo, author of the book on the Voice and key Albanese Referendum Working Group member, who said the Voice is about punishing politicians, compensation and reparations, and building a black institution of power.
Despite all the pleading that the divisive Voice is safe and modest, truth keeps being exposed.
We saw it with Thomas Mayo, author of the book on the Voice and key Albanese Referendum Working Group member, who said the Voice is about punishing politicians, compensation and reparations, and building a black institution of power.
And now a member of the Prime Minister's Referendum Engagement Group and key campaigner with Mayo, Teela Reid, has had her words exposed.
Teela was a leader of the Uluru Dialogue and one of Marie Claire's 2022 Women of the Year.
She has been central to the Voice process and design.
She said the Voice is the "first step in redistributing power".
It's about compensation and reparations.
It's about "demolishing the system".
Those are her words, not mine.
She is very clear about what she thinks about Australia Day: it's not about changing the date, it's about "abolishing Australia Day".
She's so clear about it that when Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney said the Voice would not advise on Australia Day, Teela Reid directly rebuked her posting on social media:
"It is truly disingenuous to be claiming mob won't be demanding to #AbolishAustralia day. It started decades before the referendum, it'll still be a demand after it."
Talk about divisive.
With Reid, Mayo, and the many other key Voice advocates using similarly inflammatory and divisive language, it's time the media and Voice-supporting politicians get serious about this.
Stop pretending the Voice is something it's not.
Start believing what the key advocates for the Voice are telling you.
How many more key figures who have designed, advised on, and are now campaigning for the Voice have to tell us what they intend to do with the Voice before we believe them?
I think it's time we simply take them at their word.
This is a massive threat to our system of government.
The Voice will divide us because it is about gaining power and pushing activist priorities and not about helping disadvantaged Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
It's about separating Aboriginal people out from the rest of Australia - defining us by our race, and making sure every part of our system of government treats us differently because of our race.
It's a damaging and divisive proposition and thanks to Teela Reid I'm even more determined than ever to defeat it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.