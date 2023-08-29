Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Three US marines killed in military aircraft crash near Darwin named

Updated August 29 2023 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The three US marines killed in the crash of a military aircraft on a remote Northern Territory island have been named as emergency crews work to recover their bodies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.