Tindal in landmark exercise in Indonesia

Located amongst the tropical jungle of North Sulawesi in Indonesia, Exercise Elang AUSINDO has kicked off between Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Tindal's No. 75 Squadron and the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU).
The bilateral air combat exercise aims to bring together RAAF F-35A Lightning II aircraft and TNI-AU's F-16 Fighting Falcons to generate tactics and techniques of air operations over the next two weeks.
Six F-35A from 75 Squadron have travelled from Tindal via Japan for Exercise Bushido Guardian, with about 150 aviators to support the exercise.
Air Attaché to Indonesia Group Captain, Kenneth Bowes, said the exercise marked the 30th year that Australian and Indonesian fighters have exercised together in this way, in what has become the biennial Elang AUSINDO series.
"Although we are different in many ways, we also have very much in common and we share many security interests as friends and close neighbours," Group Captain Bowes said.
"For this reason and so that we can continue to work together for the benefit of both of our nations, it is important that we fly, train and operate together."
Exercise Elang AUSINDO aims to enhance military cooperation between the RAAF and TNI-AU, marking the first time F-35As have exercised in Indonesia.
"I believe that by taking part in this exercise, we would gain so many advantages such as new colleagues, knowledge and experience which will be very useful for all of us in the future," Air Commodore Muhammad Mujib, Commander for Sam Ratulangi Air Force Base, said.
"(The exercise) significantly contributes not only on the mutual understanding but also the enhanced relationship between our nations and air forces."
In a bid to further strengthen the relationship and the capabilities of both Air Forces, the training scenarios incorporate air-to-air refuelling in what is a new aspect of the Australia-Indonesia bilateral partnership that was first achieved in August this year.
"The RAAF and TNI-AU are dedicated to this partnership through conducting exercises together and aviator-level engagement", Group Captain Bowes said during the welcome ceremony.
"Our Defence Force is committed to a long term, broad-based partnership with the TNI and we look forward not just to a great bilateral exercise, but also increased engagement and cooperation into the future."
