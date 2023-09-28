Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Tindal in landmark exercise in Indonesia

September 29 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft takes off from Sam Ratulangi Air Force Base, Manado, during Exercise Elang AUSINDO 2023.
A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft takes off from Sam Ratulangi Air Force Base, Manado, during Exercise Elang AUSINDO 2023.

Located amongst the tropical jungle of North Sulawesi in Indonesia, Exercise Elang AUSINDO has kicked off between Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Tindal's No. 75 Squadron and the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.