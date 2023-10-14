Mango season underway

Mango season is well and truly underway in the Katherine region, with picking in full swing for Manbulloo Mangoes.
Cherry pickers are being used to get to mangoes up the very tops of trees and in tricky spots.
Pickers use picking sticks as well as their hands to get the mangoes, putting them into a gentle sack before releasing that sack full of mangoes into a field bin where they're then collected and taken to the shed for packing.
"When we bring the mangoes in from the field they can be covered in dirt and sap, have excess twigs or leaves in the bins that they're in," Manbulloo Mangoes shared with its followers on social media.
"By pouring the mangoes into clean water, it provides a soft landing so they don't get bruised, it washes any sap or dirt off and is a good way for our bin tippers to pick out any excess twigs or leaves that could damage the mangoes."
Each year Manbulloo trains most of its team that comes in for the season. This includes nomads who travel from farm to farm in Australia and across the world, seasonal workers and backpackers from counties across the globe.
The first load of Manbulloo Mangoes has hit shop shelves across the country already.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.