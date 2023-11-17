50 people involved in fight

Up to 50 people have been involved in a community unrest in Minyerri, 260km south-east of Katherine, Northern Territory Police said.
Katherine police were deployed to assist local police in engaging in mediation processes which included a community meeting.
Police said a firearm was surrendered to police, and no serious injuries were reported.
In a separate incident, police were called to a number of large disturbances in Numbulwar, 480km south-east of Katherine.
Police and a local Aboriginal Liaison Officer (ALO) attended the scene and engaged with the community residents, urging people to return to their homes and keep children from the street.
A Toyota Prado and a number of weapons were seized.
Superintendent Cherie Gaffney said investigations in both community unrests were ongoing, but he thanked "the strong Traditional Owners of Numbulwar and Minyerri" for working with local police and ALOs to restore calm in their communities.
"There are a small group of individuals who continue to upset and put the safety of the community at risk," he said.
"Community safety remains our top priority, I encourage communities within the Roper Bar to continue to work with local police and report antisocial behaviour."
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444. An anonymous report can be made through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
