Katherine Times
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Songline protected from pipeline but work allowed

November 20 2023 - 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Munkara argued Santos had not properly assessed submerged cultural heritage. (HANDOUT/TYMUNNA CLEMENTS)
Simon Munkara argued Santos had not properly assessed submerged cultural heritage. (HANDOUT/TYMUNNA CLEMENTS)

Santos will be able to begin work on its gas export pipeline in the Timor Sea, apart from a specific area, after the Federal Court ordered a qualified injunction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.