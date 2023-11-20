New houses for Katherine region

Families across the NT and the Katherine region are set to receive keys to new homes in Wadeye, Gapuwiyak, Maningrida, Gunyangara, Kalkarindji, Bulman, Yuendumu, Ramingining and Milikapiti as part of a $2.2 billion remote housing investment package.
Jointly funded by the Northern Territory and Australian Governments, since September 2016 more than 1200 remote homes have been delivered to the region, including 800 homes as part of the Remote Housing Investment Package, as well as upgrades to close to 1700 homes.
Minister for Remote Housing and Homelands, Selena Uibo, said after handing over the keys to 11 houses in Wugularr earlier this month, the building blitz was continuing.
"From Ntaria in Central Australia, Amanbidji in the west, Milikapiti on Melville Island and Alpurrurulam in the Territory's east ... we will continue to see remote Territorians move into new homes before the end the year, which will make it an extra special Christmas for many Territory families," she said.
Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney said the Federal Government's investment in housing was making "a real difference" to communities across the NT.
"These are the positive results we can get when the Federal and Territory governments work together," she said. "These new houses will ease overcrowding."
Member for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour, joined the sentiment, saying overcrowding in housing had wide-ranging and harmful impacts for people.
"A good supply of affordable housing and regular maintenance of those houses is critical to supporting families and building strong communities," she said.
"The Australian Government is working hard to make sure people in the Territory have the standard and supply of housing that they deserve."
