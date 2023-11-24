Katherine Timessport
Friday, 24 November 2023
Roos win in emotional game

November 24 2023 - 4:00pm
The Katherine 'Rucking Roos' Rugby Union club hosted an emotional game on Saturday against the Darwin Dragons which saw the proud home side defeating the visitors 26 points to 12.

