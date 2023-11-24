Roos win in emotional game

The Katherine 'Rucking Roos' Rugby Union club hosted an emotional game on Saturday against the Darwin Dragons which saw the proud home side defeating the visitors 26 points to 12.
Katherine Rugby has recently been struck with news in recent weeks of the loss of a number of its former players, relatives and members of the Katherine Krocs Golden Oldies Rugby Club.
The game held a minute's silence at the start of the game to remember them and their contribution to Katherine Rugby.
The President of the Katherine Rugby Union, Marc Gardner said it was an emotional game.
"We honoured those close to us that we have recently lost in a very short space of time," he said.
"Each one of them playing their part in Katherine and Northern Territory Rugby in more ways than one.
"Their loss will be felt for a very long time amongst us and it was really great to see over 300 spectators come to the Katherine Town Oval which holds much history to all.
"There were rugby comrades wearing old Katherine Rugby club gear which was great to see and young children emulating their own rugby games by themselves on any spare patch of the oval."
Mr Gardner thanked Katherine Town Council for providing an immaculate facility and the Katherine Krocs Golden Oldies Rugby Club for putting on a BBQ.
"Most of all, a huge thanks to our crowd who were entertained by a game which we haven't seen in Katherine for a long time," Mr Gardner said.
Club coach Jon Koroitamana praised the courage and skill that came out in the team during the game.
"I was really pleased to see the improvements to the team in the second half of the game particularly," he said.
"Our boys really stepped up their game and played very well. Still a lot of work to do and still many games in the season to go though."
The Roos Captain, Anthony "Froggy" Busch also praised his team after the win.
"I am hugely proud of our team and being able to commemorate the game with a win is a fitting tribute to our mates and relatives, and also testament to the skill and courage our team had in a close fought game all the way through." Mr Busch said.
Club stalwart, Clinton St Clair couldn't resist missing out of this game and in memory of a great mate, he donned the boots and ran onto the paddock.
"I just needed to have a crack and show the younger lads in the team how Katherine Rugby should be properly played," he said.
"I didn't even tell my wife I was playing. I gave the Dragons boys a run for their troubles and it was awesome to even get a meat pie (a try) for myself.
"(It was) an absolute belter of a game and a fitting way to remember these community rugby legends," he said.
The Katherine Rugby Union play in the Darwin Rugby Competition and play six games at the home grounds at the Katherine Town Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.