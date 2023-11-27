Olympians 'change young lives'

A team of nine Olympians has spent the two days visiting nine schools in and around Katherine, delivering sessions of the Australian Olympic Committee's (AOC) award winning "Olympics Unleashed" program.
In partnership with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), the Olympians gave face-to-face lessons to students about the benefits of goal setting, good decision making, overcoming hardships and finding a passion in life.
AOC President Ian Chesterman, who travelled with the Olympians to the Big Rivers Region, said the program reached young Australians across the country, no matter where they lived.
"It's exciting to see Olympics Unleashed delivered in communities like Mataranka and schools in Katherine," he said.
"I am particularly heartened by the enthusiasm of our Olympians to bring their life experiences to young people and answer their questions.
"The AOC has a strong commitment to Indigenous reconciliation through the power of sport. We have an outstanding group of Olympian Indigenous leaders who are deeply passionate about bringing our message to communities that are some distance from the major cities."
Mr Chesterman said all Olympians had overcome enormous hurdles in their sporting journeys and their experiences were powerful lessons for school-aged children on meeting challenges and making the most of what life has to offer.
"Olympians have the power to inspire," he said.
Nine Olympians travelled to the region, including Nova Peris (hockey and athletics), Patrick Johnson (athletics), Danny Morseu (basketball), Mack Horton (swimming), Mariah Williams (hockey), Brad Hore (boxing), Nick Timmings (skeleton), Natalie Burton (basketball) and David McKeon (swimming).
During their visits to Katherine High School, Mataranka Public School, Casuarina Street School, Macfarlane Primary, Kintore Street School, Clyde Fenton School, Katherine Sout , St Joseph's and Katherine School of the Air, the group was also joined by fellow Olympian Justin Anlezark (athletics - shotput) who works at Katherine High School.
Olympic boxer Brad Hore (Sydney 2000, Athens 2004) who has taken part in 50 school visits since the Olympic Unleashed program began, said the Olympics were a big part of his life and to tell his story was important.
"I really hope to make those Indigenous children believe in themselves and not to worry about what people think - and hopefully understand that there's a team of people who do believe in them," he said.
"I need to give back to community so when trips come up for our remote communities, I'll always put my hand up. I hope I can inspire some more Indigenous Olympians and for those kids to achieve their goals."
Natalie Burton (basketball Rio 2016) said she believed the lessons of sport could "change young lives".
"Sport is a great way to look at life," she said. "In sport you have your ups and downs and your challenges. You are exposed and you make mistakes. Through sport you get to learn how to deal with those things.
"In the sporting environment it's a pretty safe place to learn that. I have learned those lessons in sport and now to share that with other people who are dealing with things in other areas of life is a great motivation for me.
"It's really nice to be welcomed into communities on this trip and to meet the kids in the schools. Even if their dreams aren't for sport, hopefully they leave thinking about things a little differently."
The Olympians' trip was supported by the Air Force as part of an ongoing partnership in regional Australia to connect Olympians with Indigenous communities.
Chief of Air Force Air Marshal Rob Chapman says the trip is a unique opportunity for the remote communities.
"I am proud to see Air Force supporting Olympians to engage with remote communities around RAAF Base Tindal and Katherine," he said. "Sport is an important part of life in Air Force, supporting our physical and mental wellbeing.
"The Olympians are an inspiration to us all and I welcome their efforts to promote the important of health and wellbeing through sport."
