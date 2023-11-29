Katherine Times
Thursday, 30 November 2023
13m songlines map presented to Govt to protect Roper River

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated November 30 2023 - 9:30pm, first published 10:33am
Traditional Owners from across 20,000 square kilometres of the Northern Territory have travelled to Canberra to ask for protection of the Roper River from threats posed by new water intensive industries in the catchment and to be at the forefront of decision-making for the river.

