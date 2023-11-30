From the Mayor's desk

Our council meeting was held on Tuesday, November 28.
There were ten community members, two staff and a new media ABC reporter for Katherine.
This is becoming a more popular time of the day instead of the evening meetings where there was lucky to be two or three people attending.
Some of the discussed agenda items included updates from the corporate and community services team, finance and infrastructure reports.
Perpetual Leadership Trophy
The Perpetual Leadership Trophy that has been given to all our schools in Katherine.
The shields will be given to the schools each year to promote our up and coming leaders in the schools.
If anyone from the community wants an agenda please go to our web site.
The Residential Christmas Light Competition
Please register if you have Christmas lights on your house.
You could win any of the three prizes available. $500 for 1st prize, $300 for 2nd prize and $100 for 3rd prize.
Judging will take place on the evening of 11th and 12th December.
Commercial displays can opt out if you don't want to be a part.
The best commercial display will win a trophy.
Judging will be on 13th and 14th December during the day.
Free Wonka movie at the Katherine Cinema
Come along with your family on 16th December at 11am.
It is a new release movie, there is free popcorn and goodies and three chances to find a Golden Ticket.
A great event for all the family to enjoy.
K-Town Express
A collaborative event between Katherine Community Projects Association and the KTC.
Dates are 9th, 16th, 23rd and 24th December.
It will be an exciting one for children.
More details will come out soon.
Christmas break
Reminder to the public of council's closure and service changes over the Christmas period.
Find details on the council website.
If anyone wants any further information please give our Council a call on 89725500 from 8am to 4.20pm.
Or you can come to the council office in person.
Check out the Katherine Town Council Facebook page or website for any information about council.
