Katherine youth win Territory award

Those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to assist Territorians in their moment of need and a member of the public who saved the life of a loved one are among the recipients of this year's St John NT Excellence Awards.
Among those recognised in the awards was the Katherine Youth Division which took out the Youth Division of the Year Award.
The St John NT Excellence Awards celebrate and recognise staff and volunteers who demonstrate excellence in leadership or clinical practice, an outstanding level of care, professionalism and compassion for members of the Northern Territory community.
St John NT CEO Andrew Tombs said that all award recipients including paramedics, Emergency Medical Dispatchers, Patient Transport Officers, volunteers and support staff from across the organisation embodied these qualities and more.
"Your unwavering commitment, passion and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and are qualities to be admired," Mr Tombs said.
"The Awards presented a fantastic opportunity to say thank you and celebrate those, who each day work within the community to provide life-saving medical assistance, vital first aid training, support services or volunteer to serve their community," he said.
Among those who received an award was Bronwyn Gray who was awarded a Save a Life Award - recognising the brave actions of a person who contributes to saving a life through the application of first aid skills.
Saving the life of her husband was not something Mrs Gray expected when arriving home from work early one morning in September, but her quick thinking to call Triple Zero (000) and follow instructions to commence CPR brought her loved one vital time before paramedics arrived.
She continued CPR for a significant amount of time, keeping her husband's heart pumping only stopping CPR to open the locked gate for the paramedics when they arrived.
Her quick thinking to send for help and apply first aid is truly inspiring and the reason her husband is alive today.
Mr Tombs said award recipients were recognised as role models within their profession and the community, clearly displaying St John NT's values of respect, integrity, collaboration and empathy.
"Thank you to everyone who was nominated, announced as finalists and those who received awards for the contribution they have made to St John NT," he said.
"We are fortunate to have you as representatives of our organisation."
All winners
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.