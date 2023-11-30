Woman requires surgery after alleged assault

A man is behind bars after an alleged domestic violence-related assault in Katherine on November 29.
Northern Territory Police said they arrested a man at around 10pm, after patrolling officers found a woman with serious facial injuries near the Katherine River.
The 37-year-old man attempted to flee the area but was quickly apprehended by police after a short foot pursuit.
The victim was conveyed to Katherine District Hospital for surgery and and continues to receive treatment.
Senior Sergeant Michael Ordelman said thankfully police officers "were proactively in the area" and were able to provide immediate assistance.
If you have witnessed or experienced domestic or family violence, call the police on 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.
If you or someone you know is experiencing difficulties as a result of domestic violence, other support services are available including, but not limited to 1800RESPECT (1800737732) or Lifeline 131 114.
