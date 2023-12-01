Rampant Roos rout Rabbitohs

The Katherine Roos hosted the Darwin Rabbitohs in Round 6 of the NT Bitumen and Asphalt Darwin B Grade Rugby Union on Saturday, November 25.
The third-placed Roos had a lot to prove - last week's win was no fluke as they faced the fifth-places side from Darwin.
It was an emotional day for some of the Katherine Players as they had laid to rest earlier in the day club stalwart Adam Buzzo.
From the kick-off it was clear that the Rabbitohs were on an all-out attack, as the Roos found themselves defending their line time after time.
The Roos held strong and the Kathrine side turned defence into attack, with them registering the first points of the afternoon with a try as a result of quick passing.
This seemed to have sparked the Roos into action and go on the attack.
Their persistence paid off as they crossed again right on half time to take a 14-0 lead going into the break.
The second half saw the Roos continuing to dominate possession and were able to completely shut out any Rabbitohs' attack.
In the end, the Katherine boys ran out comfortable 28-0 winners. Try scores in the win were Tom Lewsly, Will Launceston, Blake Fletcher and Apisalome Uluivuya.
Captain fantastic Anthony Busch kicked 4 from 4 on a great night for Katherine.
The win consolidates the Roos' third place going into the last two rounds before the Christmas break.
Only a week earlier, the Roos had played their hearts out against the Darwin Dragons, with the proud home side defeating the visitors 26 points to 12.
After recently being struck with news of the loss of a number of its former players, relatives and members of the Katherine Krocs Golden Oldies Rugby Club, the game held a minute's silence to remember those members of the rugby community and their contribution to Katherine Rugby.
At the time, president of the Katherine Rugby Union, Marc Gardner said it was an emotional game, honouring "those close to us that we have recently lost in a very short space of time".
"Their loss will be felt for a very long time amongst us and it was really great to see 300 spectators come to the Town Oval which holds much history to all," he said.
"There were rugby comrades wearing old Katherine Rugby club gear which was great to see and young children emulating their own rugby games by themselves on any spare patch of the oval."
Katherine will be taking on Palmerston in Darwin in round 8 on December 9.
