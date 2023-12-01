Katherine Times
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

MLA boss Jason Strong resigns

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
December 2 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MLA boss Jason Strong at last week's Updates and AGM in Bendigo. Picture Shan Goodwin.
MLA boss Jason Strong at last week's Updates and AGM in Bendigo. Picture Shan Goodwin.

Meat & Livestock Australia's managing director has announced he will resign, in what has come as a shock to the wider red meat industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.