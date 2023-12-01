Meat & Livestock Australia's managing director has announced he will resign, in what has come as a shock to the wider red meat industry.
Mr Strong has led the big research and development corporation for the past five years.
One of the pioneers of the industry's world-leading eating quality systems and a highly-experienced senior executive in the industry, he took over from Richard Norton.
He had previously been with MLA in a global markets role and his biggest role in the lead-up to the MLA MD gig was as managing director with AACo.
In a statement released this morning, Mr Strong said it had been a privilege to lead MLA and now was a good time to create an opportunity for the next leaders of MLA.
"We have just completed a very successful MLA Updates event in Bendigo," Mr Strong said.
"It demonstrated so many good things that MLA has done and are doing to support the Australian red meat and livestock industry. We are about to commence the development of the final year Annual Investment Plan of the current strategic plan and early next year we will be developing the next five-year plan.
"We have a great team and it will be good timing at Christmas to step aside and give the other leaders in the business the opportunity to develop and own those plans."
Mr Strong will finished up on December 22 and MLA said recruitment for the next MD will be announced in due course.
MLA chief operating officer Andrew Ferguson will be interim MD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.