Internet, connectivity improved for remote schools

Students in 58 remote Territory schools are set to receive improvements in their internet and connectivity speed, as part of the Territory Government-funded Schools Connectivity Uplift Program.
A $4 million per year scheme, the initiative is set to provide telecommunication upgrades to NT schools over the next four years.
The program involves bringing digital connectivity to all NT schools through a mixture of fibre, wireless and satellite technologies, including low earth orbit (LEO) satellites.
Minister for Education, Eva Lawler, welcomed the initiative.
"Every single child, no matter where they live, deserves a quality education, and quality access to online learning resources," she said.
"For those living in remote areas of the NT this is life changing, we haven't just delivered telecommunication upgrades, we have delivered improved access to countless educational tools which can and will expand a student's learning journey.
"This is also an exciting opportunity to assist our teachers in the bush in connecting, engaging and educating the Territory's future."
Installations have already commenced, with 22 schools expected to be completed by the end of Term 4 and all remote schools expected to be upgraded by June 2024.
Most remote NT schools are currently connected by the Territory Government run 'Satellite to All Remote Sites' (STARS) technology, which has been in use for many years.
Most NT school locations are included in the digital connectivity upgrade program, with 58 remote schools receiving a new antenna installation, providing more reliable access to bandwidth-heavy applications such as Microsoft Teams.
Minister for Corporate and Digital Development, Selena Uibo said the Government was investing in telecommunications upgrades to remote schools to "bridge the digital divide".
"As a former teacher I know how important it is for teachers and administration staff to have access to faster and reliable internet access," she said.
"This week I was at Bulman School I saw firsthand what a difference faster access to online learning resources is making to children.
"It is also beneficial for adult learners as during my visit school staff were able to access first aid courses online, which would have been challenging before the telecommunications upgrades."
