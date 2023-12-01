NTCA conference returns in 2024

Planning is in full swing for the 2024 Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association's annual conference, which will be held from March 20 to 23 in Alice Springs, where the cattle industry's roots run deep.
Against the backdrop of Alice Springs' iconic red soil and thriving cattle industry, the conference aims to be a tribute to the pioneers and innovators who have shaped the Northern Territory's cattle industry, a celebration of the unique heritage and spirit of the region.
As the NTCA celebrates its 40th year, the 2024 conference serves as a platform to reflect on the journey, embracing traditions and values that have defined the industry, bringing together industry leaders, producers, stakeholders, and experts from across the nation.
Attendees can anticipate a packed schedule over three days, featuring welcome drinks, the annual Ladies Lunch, the prestigious NTCA Gala Dinner, and the much-anticipated race day.
Tickets can be purchased via the NTCA.
