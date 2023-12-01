Katherine Times
Saturday, 2 December 2023
NTCA conference returns in 2024

Updated December 2 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:30am
Planning is in full swing for the 2024 Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association's annual conference, which will be held from March 20 to 23 in Alice Springs, where the cattle industry's roots run deep.

