The best childrens' books to gift this Xmas

Give the gift of reading this Christmas and spoil a child with great, colourful books - written by authors and writers from across the Katherine region.
Most books can be purchased directly via the authors or at a variety of Katherine shops, including the newsagency, the Katherine Visitor Centre and Godinymayin Yijard Arts and Culture Centre.
Books can also be ordered online on Amazon, Booktopia or via the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.
Mandy Tootell
Yellow Truck Road Train
With its vibrant artwork, this is a fabulous read-aloud story about a truck-driving, cattle-wrangling family navigating the roads and changing seasons of the Top End.
Katherine Bowman
Ember the Dragon's first Christmas
Join Ember the Dragon on her latest adventure as she searches for the perfect Christmas gift for her family.
Annie Hesse
The Christmas Wish
Enjoy the beautiful and heart-warming illustrations and rhyme along as Mouse and her friends embark on a journey to help a child in need, write a letter to Santa and discover the true meaning of Christmas.
Karen Manbulloo
Molly the Pig (Moli det Bigibigi)
Written in Kriol and English, this is the story of Molly, a little pig who is rescued from the bush. She's taken back to the community where she finds a happy home.
Region of Writers
Make-believe, Magic and Mayhem
This book is a collection of poetry and short stories for the young and young at heart by the Katherine Region of Writers which will take readers into worlds of imagination to see, feel and smell the everyday world in different, surprising and magical ways.
Toni Tapp Coutts
My Outback Childhood
Adapted from Toni Tapp Coutts' bestseller adult memoir 'A Sunburnt Childhood', this is a children's book suitable for those of seven years upwards, telling the a wonderful story of a childhood on Killarney station in the Northern Territory the 1960s.
Marion Townsend
Me and my mate Dazza
Me and my mate Dazza is one of Marion Townsend's latest beautiful stories, following the adventures of a boy, a dog and a wayward wombat.
Stella Raymond
Tudei en longtaim
Move back and forth in time in Stella Raymond's fascinating book comparing how life is lived now in Aboriginal communities to how it was lived in the olden days. Written in English and Kriol, Stella's home language, this book not only is an insight into Aboriginal life now and then, but also to a language that is widely spoken across the top of Australia.
