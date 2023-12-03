Katherine Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Battle of the predators: Croc gets attacked by group of sharks

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated December 4 2023 - 7:58am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharks vs croc. Fisherwoman Jessie Leigha has captured incredible footage of a croc being attacked by sharks near the Wessel Islands in the Northern Territory.
Sharks vs croc. Fisherwoman Jessie Leigha has captured incredible footage of a croc being attacked by sharks near the Wessel Islands in the Northern Territory.

In one of the most Australian battles of predators, a group of sharks has been filmed surrounding a crocodile - and attacking it - in the pristine waters off the Northern Territory coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.