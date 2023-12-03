In one of the most Australian battles of predators, a group of sharks has been filmed surrounding a crocodile - and attacking it - in the pristine waters off the Northern Territory coast.
Fisherwoman Jessie Leigha captured the incredible footage near the Wessel Islands, a string of small, uninhabited islands in the Arafura Sea in East Arnhem Land, near the small NT community of Nhulunbuy.
The video shows the sharks trying to take a bite out of the outnumbered and surrounded crocodile before it fights back and swims away.
The Wessel Islands archipelago, first charted by the Dutch in the 17th century, is a known mecca for anglers from across the globe who chase mackerels and tuna, as well as a large variety of reef fish near the islands.
