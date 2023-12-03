Administrator visits RAAF Base Tindal

The Administrator of the Northern Territory, Professor Hugh Heggie was welcomed to RAAF Base Tindal by Wing Commander Fiona Pearce, Senior Australian Defence Force Officer and Commanding Officer No 17 Squadron.
During his visit, the Administrator was delighted to accept an invitation to become Honorary Air Commodore of No 17 Squadron.
He is the first Administrator to hold representative military roles with the RAAF in Darwin and Katherine.
The Administrator said he looked forward to supporting the work of No 17 Squadron throughout his term.
