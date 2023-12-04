In an official investiture ceremony, Alan Young Najukpayi was presented with the Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to the Indigenous community of Yarralin.
The Administrator of the Northern Territory, Professor Hugh Heggie said Mr Young Najukpayi had selflessly devoted his life to his country, his culture and his people.
"He has provided outstanding service, advocacy and commitment to the land and people of the Yarralin community as a Member and Cultural Advisor with Yarralin Land Trust, and the Judbarra / Gregory National Park," he said.
Since the 1970s, Mr Young Najukpayi's contributions of knowledge, assistance and advice have been crucial to the success of several land claims, including the Jasper Gorge-Kidman Springs Land Claim, the Wickham River Land Claim and the ongoing Victoria River Native Title Claim.
"Mr Young Najukpayi's constant commitment and resolve to see justice extends not just to matters relating to land, law and culture but also to living and working conditions for his people," the Administrator said.
For many years Mr Young Najukpayi has contributed to the extensive recording and registration of sacred sites while working with the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority (AAPA).
His advocacy and commitment to his country have been instrumental in preserving knowledge of country and conserving culture for future generations of Australians to learn, understand and respect.
"It is always wonderful to celebrate Territorians who have gone above and beyond for our community both at the professional and community level," the Administrator said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.