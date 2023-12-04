One teenager is dead after a car crashed into a culvert and rolled on a highway in the Northern Territory.
A 15-year-old male passenger was declared dead at the scene at Coolalinga on the Stuart Highway.
The 14-year-old driver suffered serious injuries and another boy, also 14, suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to hospital.
"This is a tragic incident and support is being provided to the families of the children and to the first responders and members of the public who were on scene," NT Police Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner said.
The car had been seen driving erratically before the crash at 12.15am on Sunday.
Australian Associated Press
