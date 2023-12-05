Katherine Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
The Beans from the NT test the Dalby ASH horse market for the first time

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
December 6 2023 - 8:00am
Rachel and Wayne Bean topped the sale on the first day of selling when Hazaction Sweet Acres sold for $94,000 late on Saturday evening to Patrick Hardwick, Hawthorne, Victoria. Picture Helen Walker.
Rachel and Wayne Bean topped the sale on the first day of selling when Hazaction Sweet Acres sold for $94,000 late on Saturday evening to Patrick Hardwick, Hawthorne, Victoria. Picture Helen Walker.

Top selling honours were shared between two vendors including Rachel and Wayne Bean of the Northern Territory and the Ellrott family from Mornish at the Dalby Australian Stock Horse sale over the weekend.

Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

