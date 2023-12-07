Katherine Times
Outback Wrangler to face trial over fatal crash

Updated December 7 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 3:20pm
Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright will head to trial next year, accused of perverting the course of justice following a deadly chopper crash that killed his co-star.

