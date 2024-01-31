'There are crocs' - Cops issue NT road warning

Northern Territory Emergency Services have issued a reminder to motorists that sections of the Victoria Highway and the Buntine Highway remain closed due to flooding from the recent wet weather.
A more than 350km stretch of road Katherine through to Timber Creek and further along towards Kununurra and the Western Australia border is not set to reopen for "numerous days".
Police said there had been reports of crocodiles making their way into flooded areas and traps had been been placed near Timber Creek to remove any animals entering the community.
Any body of water in the Top End may contain large and potentially dangerous crocodiles and as always we urge travellers and locals alike to be croc wise.
Incident Controller Matt Hollamby said motorists were advised that they must avoid the area and not travel on closed roads.
"We are urging travellers to be aware of flooded roads in many areas of the Top End due to heavy rain and rising waters over roads.
"It is highly dangerous for vehicles to attempt to cross flooded roads and causeways."
Mr Hollamby said traffic signs and road blocks were in place and police would be frequently patrolling the area.
"Anyone travelling along closed roads can expect to be penalised," he said.
"Emergency services do not want to have to conduct search and rescues along roads that are clearly closed.
Always stay away from flooded drains, rivers, streams and waterways and never to drive into floodwaters. Remember; if it's flooded, forget it."
For the latest weather information go to www.bom.gov.au.
For the latest on road closures go to https://roadreport.nt.gov.au/home.
For information on preparing for severe weather go to www.securent.nt.gov.au.
