Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Not a gap, it's a chasm': govt warned on inequity

February 9 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Liddle says it's past time governments got serious on power sharing, (HANDOUT/SNAICC)
Catherine Liddle says it's past time governments got serious on power sharing, (HANDOUT/SNAICC)

First Nations organisations are demanding governments live up to their promises on Closing the Gap - and one influential foundation has suggested rethinking the GST might help.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.