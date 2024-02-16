Culture & curriculum: Learning on Country program teaches students 'to walk in two worlds'

As many students across the country returned to mainstream classrooms after the Christmas break, remote Indigenous students in the Northern Territory have come back to learning environments that are unconventional and aim to break down the barriers of traditional education.
With a distinct focus on 'two-way learning' - teaching students Indigenous traditions and culture as well as the conventional curriculum - the Learning on Country program operates across 17 remote schools in the northern parts of the NT.
More than 3,000 middle and secondary students are part of the program this year.
"Learning on Country seeks to create a meaningful connection between Indigenous students and their cultural heritage while providing them with essential skills to walk strong in two worlds in the future," Learning on Country Program Manger Hugh Kneebone said.
Delivered through teaching and learning partnerships between community schools and Aboriginal ranger groups, the program facilitates outdoor learning where students get to explore their environment to learn about local flora and fauna, culturally significant sites and Indigenous seasons. The learnings are then implements in a traditional classroom settings and combined with western teachings.
"... Retention and engagement from middle and secondary students (is) strong with teachers reporting the strongest school attendance (on days with) Learning on Country activities and on-country programs," Mr Kneebone said.
"(This is a) testament to the ongoing growth and success the program is having in delivering both educational and cultural outcomes, as well as training and job pathways."
Katherine-based Jawoyn elder Lisa Mumbin regularly sits down with young people to share her knowledge of the land, its plants, its animals and most importantly its story.
"It is so important to get our young people back on country for their education," she said.
"When we pass on our culture, it keeps the knowledge flowing. Our life and our life journey is important for the young ones as it nurtures love for our country and our culture."
Under a tree by the campfire, Ms Mumbin shares stories about the dreamtime and the creators of the land, the history of local tribal groups, Indigenous lore and a language that has been kept alive over generations.
But the program isn't just about education.
"When we set foot on country and bring our young ones out, we don't just give them an education - we teach them about life, about the past and the future," Ms Mumbin said.
"And they learn discipline. That's why we need to ensure programs like Learning on Country are being delivered - it's the most important part of the next generation's learning process."
Since 2019 the Learning on Country Program has been helping the next generation of Indigenous people in the Beswick region near Katherine to identify connections and kinships.
Through cultural education students find direction, pride and a sense of belonging - and therefore their place in the world.
The late Dr Bush-Blanasi, former Northern Land Council Chairman and great supporter of the program, shared the sentiment.
"Not long after the program started the Principal at Wugularr School said that attendance at the school had almost doubled as result," he said.
"It just shows how wonderful this program is, when you've got Elders ... who lead these kids to their future."
