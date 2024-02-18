Firies, NTES split from cops

In late 2023, the Territory Government announced that the tri-service of the Northern Territory Police Force, Fire and Rescue Service and Emergency Services would be split, and a Commissioner for Fire and Emergency Series will be appointed.
Now the Fire and Emergency Services Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 has been introduced in the Northern Territory Legislative Assembly.
This Bill is the first step to achieving the split which aims to strengthen the Government's focus on addressing crime and anti-social behaviour by creating a free-standing police portfolio.
The Government said separation would also allow firefighters and Emergency Services crews to better focus on building their capability to protect the Territory community and industries critical to to the NT economy.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Brent Potter said the Government was aware that crime and anti-social behaviour were "the most prevalent issue facing the Territory right now".
"As such our Government is taking further action to support the Police Command to focus on these issues," he said. "This legislation also allows for a Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner to be appointed, ensuring those critical services continue to be rolled out to the highest standard.
"By splitting the tri-service we are ensuring that all emergency services get the correct funding needed to make sure we can keep Territorians safe."
The new Bill makes changes to section 30 of the Fire and Emergency Act 1996, which details the requirements to issue a permit to light a fire in an emergency response area.
The Government said there were "some operational challenges" with implementing the current provisions.
This Bill seeks to remedy these difficulties and allow processes to be better aligned with similar permits issued under the Bushfires Management Act.
