Suicide, loss: 'Really sad side' of live-ex class action

By Shan Goodwin
February 19 2024 - 4:00pm
LiveCorp chair and CPC chief executive officer Troy Setter. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Prominent beef industry identity Troy Setter spoke in a senate estimates hearing last week of family farms lost, producer suicides and people dying before seeing due compensation from the Gillard Government's illegal ban of the live cattle trade to Indonesia in 2011.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

