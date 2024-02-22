Road or wallow? Buffalo swims on major NT road

Have you ever cursed a bumpy road or a bad pothole that hasn't been fixed for a while?
Chances are, your road is better than a major road in the Northern Territory that has water-filled potholes big enough to turn into a buffalo wallow.
Stephen Parks shared images on social media, showcasing a buffalo frolicking in its new waterhole - in the middle of the Central Arnhem Road, the 675km long main connection between Katherine and East Arnhem Land communities including Nhulunbuy.
The Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA), which has long been calling on the NT Government to fix roads across the Territory, quickly shared the images.
"This road is the backbone for over 12,000 residents and supports communities, the agricultural, tourism and mining industries," the NTCA's post said.
"Can you believe this buffalo has a side hustle as a roads inspector? He was caught chilling in the middle of Central Arnhem - the government's poster child for efficiency."
The NTCA's fight for better road infrastructure has been ongoing for years, with former President Chris Nott lobbying the Government back in 2020 to inject more money into its roads network.
At the time, he said almost 15,000km of the NT's 22,000km road network were unsealed.
"Roads are not just for the benefit of the cattle industry but also the resources and the tourism sector," he said.
"We are seeking a $535 million injection of funds into key roads over a five-year period. This will create 3,000 jobs and unlock the true productivity potential of regional and remote Northern Territory. "
But years on, NT roads are faring worse than ever, with the Stuart Highway - the main arterial highway connecting the Territory with southern states - cut twice already this year alone due to flooding.
Many major roads and highways were cut simultaneously only last week, when Tropical Cyclone Lincoln dumped significant amounts of rain on the NT.
In January, NTCA CEO Will Evans once again called on the Government to "future-proof" its important roads network, saying no other jurisdiction would accept getting cut off from the rest of the country on a regular basis.
"For us in the Territory (it is) becoming a fact of life," he said.
"Our roads are getting worse and as they do, the cost of goods just keeps rising.
"We need a guarantee that the Government will deal with these challenges.
"No more strategic plans or consultation or consultant reports - the Government needs to commit."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.