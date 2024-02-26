Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

7 rescued from floodwaters

Updated February 27 2024 - 9:43am, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seven people had to be rescued from floodwaters at Lajamanu. Picture by Police.
Seven people had to be rescued from floodwaters at Lajamanu. Picture by Police.

Northern Territory Police had to rescue seven people who became stranded due to flood waters in the Central Desert Region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.