7 rescued from floodwaters

Northern Territory Police had to rescue seven people who became stranded due to flood waters in the Central Desert Region.
On the afternoon of February 18, a vehicle carrying two occupants left the community of Lajamanu destined for Yuendumu, but never made it to its destination.
The next day, five people left Lajamanu to locate the missing vehicle.
When both vehicles were reported as missing, a rescue operation was launched.
Police said the stranded occupants were located on the Tanami Track, 80km apart, and food was provided while a plan was devised to have them flown out of the area.
All seven occupants were safely airlifted back to Lajamanu, where they were assessed at the local clinic.
Superintendent Paul Faustmann said the rescue was the result of "considerable efforts" from local police.
"It's fantastic that everyone was located safely. It is, however, a reminder of the dangers of driving through flooded areas.
"NT Police would urge everyone on Territory roads to remember the simple message: If its flooded, forget it."
