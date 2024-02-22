14yo, 12yo arrested after alleged robbery

In yet another incident at a service station in Katherine, the Northern Territory Police's Strike Force Cerberus property crime unit has arrested two alleged offenders within 24 hours, with a third still at large.
Police allege, on Wednesday, February 21, three youths forcibly entered the service station, allegedly causing damage and stealing items.
Thanks to CCTV footage, Strike Force Cerberus identified and arrested two youths, aged 12 and 14, charging them with alleged aggravated robbery, theft and criminal damage.
The 14-year-old is in custody, while the 12-year-old is on bail and will appear in court on April 8.
"Efforts are ongoing to find the third offender," police said.
Anyone with information about the incident or the outstanding offender, is urged to contact 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Senior Sergeant Warren Scott said protecting the Katherine community was "a top priority" for police.
"Unacceptable behaviour like this will not be tolerated, and we will continue to ensure offenders are held accountable," he said.
