Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

North battens down as Lincoln expected to re-form into cyclone

February 23 2024 - 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lincoln is forecast to cross the northwest coast as a category 2 system near Coral Bay on Saturday. (HANDOUT/BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY)
Lincoln is forecast to cross the northwest coast as a category 2 system near Coral Bay on Saturday. (HANDOUT/BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY)

Communities in Western Australia's northwest are bracing for the arrival of a massive weather system that is expected to slam into the coast as a tropical cyclone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.