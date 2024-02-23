10 crocs and a smoking ghost in a Panama hat: 'Unique' Territory home with 'abundant wildlife' on the market

Have you ever dreamt about setting up your family home among a lush tropical forest with a crystal-clear spring and hundreds of mango trees - complete with pet crocodiles and a weed-smoking ghost? Look no further - the Northern Territory has just the place for you.
Listed as "a unique opportunity for a conservation-minded family to own a property with its own spring-fed rainforest creek and abundant wildlife", the one-bedroom, one-bathroom rural home is located on the outskirts of Batchelor, a small town 100km south of Darwin.
As the location falls outside of building code regulations, the dwelling - with "functional kitchen and dining area, sizable bathroom, hot and cold water and air-conditioned bedroom" - is not coded, but it's probably not the house itself that will lure potential buyers to the 80 acre property at 65 Mile Road, Eva Valley.
For $650,000 the buyer also gets a fully-grown orchard with 700 organic mango trees and will become the new owner of seven saltwater crocodiles and three freshwater crocs, which are all under permit.
"All have names and come when called," the owner, Trevor Sullivan said.
The largest, Shah, is 4.7 meters long at 106 years old, and lost half its jar in a fight.
Mr Sullivan said the pet crocs all lived in "Government-approved" enclosures with irrigation, and were fed "feral pigs that are hunted locally".
"Crocodiles are ... up there with dinosaurs and dragons," he said. "When you've had a crocodile (as a pet), not much else comes close to cutting it."
Mr Sullivan, who has owned the property for the past 15 years, said it was crucial the new owner was conservation minded.
"We want someone who looks in the mirror and Steve Irwin looks back," he said.
"We prefer someone with a history and knowledge of how to look after reptiles, and we're not going to sell it to anyone who isn't conservation minded. It's not about the money - it's about the wildlife and the crocodiles."
The 60-year-old said with a life-span of more than 100 years, many of the crocodiles who currently call the Eva Valley property home will have to be passed on to great-great-grandchildren.
"I've been in the same place long enough - I want to pack my dogs in the truck and go west and look for gold," he said. "It's the right thing to do by the crocs to find a new owner who will care for them."
Freshies and salties also live naturally in the property's spring-fed creek, along with 20 species of fish including Barramundi, as well as turtles and a variety of frogs..
"(The home) would suit someone with a good knowledge of and a genuine passion for these animals," Mr Sullivan said.
"Wallabies are abundant but our home has many bird species including rainbow pittas, rainbow bee eaters, finches, mistletoe birds, white bellied sea eagles, bush stone curlews, burdekin ducks, little, azure and forest kingfishers and their bigger cousin the blue winged kookaburras plus many more."
Mr Sullivan said he and his wife had spent the last 15 years "bringing back" local wildlife.
"You can't find a better property. You've got wildlife coming inside, you've got wildlife outside, you've got wildlife around you, and a river full of wildlife running through the middle of the property.
"It's a fantastic spot - and when you see it, it'll block your socks off.
"If you like wildlife (and) crocodiles, come here. If you don't like those animals, don't come here."
And if that's not enough for the potential new home-owner, the property also comes with its own visiting ghost who has a passion for drugs, wears suspenders and a Panama hat.
Mr Sullivan said he had seen the ghost "more than once", and his partner, his daughter, neighbours and friends had also had encounters.
"He isn't causing any grief," he said, adding that he believed the ghost was a "bloke who died somewhere out there".
"He wears a Panama hat, long pants with suspenders, a white shirt and a trench coat, and he likes marijuana."
Mr Sullivan said every so often the smell of "gunja" (weed) would travel across the property, indicating the ghost was around.
"Sometimes he's gone for a few months, but then we can smell marijuana again and we know he's back," he said.
