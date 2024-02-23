RAAF Tindal medic supports Marines in Pacific Exercise

A Katherine-based Air Force medical technician is supporting coalition forces, including United States Marine Corps (USMC) F/A-18D Hornet crews, on the island of Tinian in the Pacific for Exercise Cope North 24.
Working alongside her USMC counterparts, Corporal Morgan Hoellfritsch has been providing integral medical assistance to the exercise contingent, including teams from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Canadian Air Force.
Corporal Hoellfritsch deployed with a new medic pack that her unit, 2 Expeditionary Health Squadron, is currently trialling to provide appropriate medical care during agile operations.
"This is the first time I have used the pack," she said.
"It provides life-saving emergency treatment as it is easier to access and more user-friendly, with removable inserts depending the medical emergency.
"The kit is also scalable, so I can take the absolute essentials and be more mobile in the field.
"The smaller compartments decrease the risk of foreign object debris and it is easier to work under red light in tactical situations."
Corporal Hoellfritsch said she provided real-time health support to both airfields at Tinian North and Tinian West, integrating with other forces to ensure the safety of US Marine aircrew and other personnel.
She spent time in the medical treatment facility assisting with simulated scenarios, moving forward to conduct pre-hospital care as well as supporting medical officers with hospital resuscitation scenarios.
"This is a significant exercise for health personnel, identifying lessons learnt for (the) future, and planning how to deploy forward to a ... airfield," she said.
"I've worked closely with the different nations; United States, Japan, and Canada, as well as different Australian elements that has provided an opportunity to learn more about what a contingency response squadron does."
Originally from Melbourne, Corporal Hoellfritsch joined the Air Force in 2014 and is currently posted to RAAF Base Tindal.
She credits Surf Life Saving Australia for her initial interest in healthcare and helping people, and is currently studying part-time in a bid to become a nursing officer in a few years.
"The focus for me during (this) Exercise is how to move forward so we are always improving and learning from each iteration."
