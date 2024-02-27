Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Boy in bin arrest: Rolfe's use of force in spotlight

By Neve Brissenden
February 27 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zachary Rolfe told a hearing NT Police had an ingrained racist culture. (Rudi Maxwell/AAP PHOTOS)
Zachary Rolfe told a hearing NT Police had an ingrained racist culture. (Rudi Maxwell/AAP PHOTOS)

Former Northern Territory Police constable Zachary Rolfe will continue giving evidence into the death of a teenager he shot dead in Alice Springs, after divulging the racist culture within the police force.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.