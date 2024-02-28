Seven Emu water supply secured

The Indigenous Pastoral Program works to support and develop pastoral enterprises on Aboriginal lands in the Northern Territory providing increased opportunity and improved outcomes for Aboriginal people.
The team recently secured funding from the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) to ensure improved water supply and security at Seven Emu Station in the Gulf Region of the NT.
Seven Emu Station comprises over 200,000 hectares of land owned by Frank Shadforth who runs a cattle enterprise, eco-tourism business, and a booming bush food enterprise on the land.
Seven Emu is also the base for two Youth Training and Work Pathways Camp programs.
The project will see $76,000 worth of funding to construct a new bore and solar pumping equipment at Seven Emu providing a safe, clean, year-round water supply supporting business operations and visitors to the region.
The Shadforth family who has been running Seven Emu Station for four generations, can now avoid the potential risks associated with relying on a seasonal surface water supply.
"This is an important milestone, and we are excited to see continued business development at Seven Emu from this project," the Department of Industry said.
