Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Opinion: Doubling down on failure

By Nt Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price
February 27 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NT Senator Jacinta Price.
NT Senator Jacinta Price.

When the Voice went down six months ago, I was clear about two things.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.