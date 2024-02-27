Opinion: Doubling down on failure

When the Voice went down six months ago, I was clear about two things.
We need to focus on finding real solutions to the problems in Indigenous communities that are about need and not race.
And that I was sceptical the Albanese government was capable of finding those solutions.
Well, events in Alice Springs have recently shown that, disappointingly, the Prime Minister still isn't listening.
The sad story of neglected children turning to petty theft and crime, putting themselves and others at risk, is one that's being told every day in Alice Springs.
This is what happens when children are left in dysfunction because of their racial background.
It's a direct outcome from the activist approach of 'culture and country' where our authorities are too scared to be called racist so they do nothing about the kind of dysfunction that simply is not tolerated in non-indigenous communities.
These kids need what every child living in 2024 is supposed to be entitled to - a life free from violence, a life free from neglect and sexual abuse, education and opportunity in a household that cares for them.
But instead they got a hare-brained scheme for a "Voice" that was entirely designed by elites and activists.
And now they get a ... Prime Minister who will shed tears at a national apology breakfast, or go sit in a yarning circle at Uluru for a photo op, or accept the cheers of his staffers just for announcing a referendum.
But he won't spend more than a couple of hours in a boardroom in Alice where the problems actually are.
We have been living with the consequences of ideology over outcomes and common sense for too long and I hoped that the rejection of the Voice would help.
But they're doubling down on failure.
Another thing I said on numerous occasions was that we don't need a Voice, we need politicians who will listen.
Well, I keep telling Albanese and the rest that solutions based on need, not race, is how we get out of this mess.
Are they capable of leaving aside their ideology and activism and listening?
I don't think so.
But I hope I'm wrong.
