14, 17yo in alleged servo trolley ram-raid

Northern Territory Police are calling for information after yet another alleged burglary at a service station in Katherine over the weekend.
Just after 1:30am on Sunday, police were alerted that a servo on Katherine Terrace being broken into.
"It is alleged that a group of male offenders, aged between 14 and 17 years-old, used a trolley to ram through the front glass door of the premises to gain entry," police said.
Prior to police attendance, the offenders stole an amount of food and drinks before fleeing the scene.
Police said they were investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444.
