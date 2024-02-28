Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

14, 17yo in alleged servo trolley ram-raid

Updated February 29 2024 - 6:38pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
14, 17yo in alleged servo trolley ram-raid
14, 17yo in alleged servo trolley ram-raid

Northern Territory Police are calling for information after yet another alleged burglary at a service station in Katherine over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.