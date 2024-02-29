Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Top End urged to harness the sun and sideline gas

By Marion Rae
Updated February 29 2024 - 6:41pm, first published 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new report champions the benefits of expanding solar power projects in the Northern Territory. (Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
A new report champions the benefits of expanding solar power projects in the Northern Territory. (Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

Easing cost-of-living pressures and generating thousands of sustainable jobs could flow from a plan to harness the Northern Territory's abundant sunshine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.