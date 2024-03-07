Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Police Minister dismisses resignation call

By Neve Brissenden
March 8 2024 - 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NT Police Minister Brent Potter apologises for a series of controversial social media posts. (Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS)
NT Police Minister Brent Potter apologises for a series of controversial social media posts. (Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS)

The Northern Territory's police minister says he is ashamed about a series of racist, sexist and homophobic social media posts and insists they do not reflect his views.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.