Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Helicopter pilot likely 'disorientated' before fatal crash 6km from home

Updated March 23 2024 - 6:43am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crashed helicopter. Image via ATSB.
The crashed helicopter. Image via ATSB.

The pilot of an R22 helicopter that crashed south of Katherine in December 2023 had taken off after last light without the qualifications to fly at night and his helicopter not being equipped to be flown at night, an Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) report has found.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.