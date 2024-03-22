Helicopter pilot likely 'disorientated' before fatal crash 6km from home

"The caretaker then received a radio call from the pilot at about (7.15pm) to request the activation of the lights, to which the caretaker replied that the lights were already on. This was about the time the helicopter arrived at Bloodwood where the pilot had stopped for a brief social visit. Just prior ..., the owner of Bloodwood advised the pilot that it was getting dark outside and offered (him) a bed for the night. However, (he) declined the offer and departed."