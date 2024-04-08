NTCA photo comp winners crowned

Now in its 15th year, the annual Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA) amateur photography competition has become one of the most anticipated parts of the cattlemen's annual conference.
Judged by the Administrator of the Northern Territory, Dr Hugh Heggie, his partner Ms Jones, industry icon Terry Underwood and Paul McCormick as sponsor representative, this year's photo competition captured the essence of the cattle industry in northern Australia.
"Selecting from so many incredible entries was difficult," the judges said.
The more than 100 images provided a backdrop for the 40th NTCA Annual Industry Conference in Alice Springs in March, and illustrated the unique Outback lifestyle and the distinctive Northern Territory people and landscapes.
Photo entries from members of the NT cattle industry were accepted across four categories: Portrait (person or animal), NT landscape, Industry at work or play as well as the new Pastoral Heritage category.
The winners were
Shannan Hayes-White won the People's Choice award with "When I Grow Up".
