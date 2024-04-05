Hemsworth continues Territory community visits

Megastar Chris Hemsworth is continuing his tour of the Northern Territory, flying into the remote community of Bulman - the Hemsworth brothers' childhood home - this morning.
After landing in the small town of 250 people about 600km south-east of Darwin, the Thor actor was all too happy to snap photos with the locals, including Bulman store manager Tony Fogg.
"We were at the airstrip to pick up meat for the community store, when a helicopter landed behind our plane - and it was Chris Hemsworth," Mr Fogg said.
Mr Fogg said the Asgard God was "genuinely nice", chatting casually with locals.
"It was really cool, everyone was really excited."
The Hemsworth brothers moved to Bulman with their parents, when Liam, the youngest, was only five years old.
"My parents ran the community centre which doubled as a post office and grocery store," he previously told reporters.
"It was in the middle of nowhere.
"There were crocodiles and buffalo."
Only 24 hours prior to touching down in Bulman, Hemsworth paid the remote communities of Beswick and Barunga in the NT a visit, putting smiles on the faces of local students who got to get close up and personal with the famous Australian actor.
The Marvel star is currently in the Territory to film what is believed to be one of the new episodes of Limitless.
Earlier in the week, he spent a day riding a motorbike up and down the access road to Nitmiluk National Park in Katherine.
