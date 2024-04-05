Katherine Times
Hemsworth continues Territory community visits

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated April 5 2024 - 12:16pm, first published 12:15pm
Megastar Chris Hemsworth has landed in Bulman, NT, taking happy snaps with local store manager Tony Fogg and Robbie Dalywater.
Megastar Chris Hemsworth is continuing his tour of the Northern Territory, flying into the remote community of Bulman - the Hemsworth brothers' childhood home - this morning.

