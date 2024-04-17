Woman allegedly threatened with screwdriver in midnight attack

Four men allegedly broke into a home in Katherine, threatening the resident with a walking stick and screwdriver.
Northern Territory Police are now calling for information about the disturbing alleged aggravated robbery on April 17.
Police said at around 12:20am four men allegedly broke into the Mannion Street home, where they threated the female occupant before stealing money and alcohol. Following the offence they fled toward O'Shea Terrace.
One of the offenders is described as a male with a dark complexion, stocky build, curly hair, black shorts and wearing no shoes with a T-shirt wrapped around his head.
The second offender is described as having a slim build, tan complexion with a red shirt wrapped around his face.
Detectives are urging anyone with information to make contact on 131 444.
An anonymous report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
