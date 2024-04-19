Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Online tool to showcase Katherine with 'real, useful' info

April 19 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Online tool to showcase Katherine with 'real, useful' info
Online tool to showcase Katherine with 'real, useful' info

Katherine Town Council has launched an innovative online tool that gives new and prospective residents a snapshot of Katherine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.